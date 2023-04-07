Pedestrian, 79, Struck And Killed In I-10 Hit And Run

April 7, 2023

A pedestrian died in a hit and run crash on I-10 Friday morning.

About 5 a.m., a 79-year old man was in the eastbound lane on I-10 near mile marker 8, between Pine Forest Road and Pensacola Boulevard.

Troopers said an unknown vehicle struck the man and fled the scene. No vehicle description available

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“If anyone knows of a vehicle and driver that may have been in the area this morning and possible crashed into this pedestrian, please call *247 (*FHP) or Crime Stoppers,” FHP Lt. Jason King said. “Anyone taking a car to the repair shop without a report or anyone you know that has reported damage to their vehicle and ‘don’t know what they hit’, any lead to assist with tracking down the individual responsible.”

Comments

One Response to “Pedestrian, 79, Struck And Killed In I-10 Hit And Run”

  1. Why on April 7th, 2023 4:21 pm

    Why is there a pedestrian walking on the interstate? During early morning hours none the less.





Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 