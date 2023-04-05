Northview Varsity Beats Escambia; Chiefs JV Falls (With Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs split games with the Escambia Gators Tuesday in Bratt.

For a photo gallery from both varsity and junior varsity action, click or tap here.

Northview 6, Escambia 5

The Northview Chiefs beat the Escambia Gators 6-5.

Jamarkus Jefferson earned the win, giving up three hits and two runs while striking out six in three innings. Tyler Shaw opened on the mound for Northview, allowing three hits and three runs while striking out seven in four innings.

Jefferson, Trent Knighten, Wyatt Scruggs and Cason Burkett had one hit each for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs will host T.R. Miller from Brewton on Tuesday.

Escambia 4, Northview 0 (JV)

In junior varsity action Tuesday afternoon, Escambia got past Northview 4-0.

Brodie Rhodes pitched four innings for the JV Chiers, allowing three hits and four runs while walking four and striking out three. Kelan Jurey closed for an inning on the mound, allowing one hit and striking out one.

Jurey, Dane King and Robbie Bodiford each had one hit for Northview.

Pictured above and below: Northview’s JV takes on Navarre Tuesday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photos by William Reynolds. Northview varsity gallery pictures by Brystal Rhodes for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.



