Northview Boys Weightlifting Headed To Regions; Several Lifters Take First At Districts

The Northview High School boys tennis team finished as district runner-ups, and several team members earned individual district championships.

Dustin Santinelli earned the district championship in the 119-pound class with a total of 355 pounds. Tony Antrim won the 129-pound class with a total of 360-pounds. Blake Yoder won the district title in the 199-pound class with a total of 525 pounds.

Other medalists included Danny McGaha, third place in the 139-pound division; Jacquez Moore, third place in the 169-pound division; Kaleb Selig third place in the 199-pound division; and Daniel Earnest, third place in the 219-pound division.

Teams at the meet also included Jay, Catholic, and Baker.

“I am very proud of our guys’ consistency this season. We are looking forward to regionals,” Northview boys weightlifting coach Jace Gandy said.

The regional championship will be Friday, April 7 in Port St. Joe.

Pictured top: District medalists from the Northview High School boys weightlifting team. Pictured below: The complete team. Photos for NorthEsambia.com, click to enlarge.