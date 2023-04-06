Motorcycle Crash On Pensacola Beach Kills Driver, Critically Injures Passenger

April 6, 2023

One person from Escambia County was killed and another was airlifted to the hospital following in motorcycle crash Wednesday evening on Pensacola Beach.

The 23-year old male driver lost control of his motorcycle in a curve and struck a curb on Fort Pickens Road near the Margaritaville Beach Hotel about 6:11 p.m. The Florida Highway Patrol said he was pronounced deceased at the scene. His 21-year old female passenger from Pensacola was flown to the hospital in critical condition.

FHP is continuing their investigation.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 