Melvin Robert Johnson

Mr. Melvin Robert Johnson, age 87, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023 in a Pensacola, Florida hospice facility.

Mr. Johnson was born in Century, Florida and had been a resident of Flomaton, AL for the past five years, coming from Jay, Florida. Melvin was a proud graduate of Century High School, where he played on the football team. He worked in the sand and gravel industry. He enjoyed gambling, going to the casino, and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lula Mae Johnson; his parents, James Edward “Jim” Johnson and Verla Payne Johnson; daughters, Glenda Jerkins and Rita Croley; brothers, Earl Johnson, Clyde Johnson and Bobby Johnson; sister, Marguerite “Sister” Harold; granddaughter, Melita White; grandson, Frankie Carnley, Jr.

He is survived by two great-grandsons, Zac (Alex) White of Flomaton and Kegan (Sandalin) White of Brewton; Great-great-grandchildren, Baylor White, Townsley White, Zhane White and Yazzabell White; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 10, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. from the chapel of Flomaton Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Cora Cemetery in Jay, Florida.

Visitation will be held on Monday from 1:00 P.M until service time at 2:00 P.M. at Flomaton Funeral Home.

Pallbearers: Steve Stanton, Larry Zangas, Jimmy White, Jerry Lynn Lacy, Wayne Lacy, and Tim Johnson.

Honorary Pallbearer: Jim Johnson.