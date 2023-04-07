Jay Shuts Out Northview; Navarre Tops Tate 8-3

Jay 10, Northview 0

Jay senior Jenna Toups pitched a complete game 10-0 shutout of the Northview Chiefs Thursday night in Bratt.

Toups allowed three hits and recorded four strikeouts.

For Northview, Emma Gilmore allowed no hits and one run walking one in two-thirds of an inning. Jamison Gilman threw six and a third innings, allowing 12 hits. nine runs and one walk while striking out three.

Caitlyn Gavin was 3-3 for Jay at the plate, Kassidy Nevels was 2-3, and Brett Watson was 2-5.

Makayla Golson was 2-3 for Northview at bat, and Chloe Ragsdale was 1-2.

Next Tuesday, Northview will travel to Baker and Jay will host Gulf Breeze.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Navarre 8, Tate 3

Navarre defeated the Tate Aggies 8-3 Thursday night.

Jordan Smith took the loss for the Lady Aggies, going four and two-thirds innings, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out three. Kate Balagbagan threw two and third innings, giving up five hits, five runs and striking out three.

Kara Wine, Amburleigh Laird and Peyton Womack each had one hit for Tate.

The Tate Lady Aggies will host Meade County of Brandenburg, Kentucky, Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Pictured: The Jay Royals shut out the Northview Chiefs Thursday night in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.