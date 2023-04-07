Escambia To Begin Purchase Negotiations With D.R. Horton For OLF-8

The Escambia County Commission has voted to negotiations with homebuilder D.R. Horton to purchase the OLF-8 property on Nine Mile Road for $41 million.

Commissioners approved taking that next step by a 5-0 vote during a meeting Thursday night .

D.R. Horton, which describes itself as “America’s largest homebuilder”, has teamed with commercial developer Stirling, a nearly 50-year old firm with $2.73 in development across eight southern states to create a plan for OLF-8.

The plan includes a mix of retail, restaurants, office space, townhomes, apartments and light industrial around a town center.

Commission Lumon May expressed concerns that the plan does not contain enough commercial development in the plan.

“You can always find land to build a school and residential,” May said. “There is no more industrial or commercial property close to Nine Mile Road. It is at the end; we have built out. We have to be very conscious that this (OLF-8) is the last opportunity for light industry in Escambia County. It is the best opportunity for commercial property.”

The commission will hold a special meeting on negotiations, including price and the development plans.

Pictured: D.R. Horton’s conceptual plan for OLF-8 as presented to the Escambia County Commission on Thursday.