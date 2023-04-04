Escambia County Gun Violence Roundtable Will Be Held This Evening

Sheriff Chip Simmons will host an Escambia County gun violence roundtable this evening.

The event will take place Tuesday, April 4 at the Brownsville Community Center at 3200 West Desoto Street beginning at 5:30 p.m. Public comments will be heard until 6 p.m., followed by the roundtable discussion. Topics are scheduled to include gun violence in Escambia County and the solutions and strategies needed to create a long term plan of action.

For more information, contact Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Community Relations Neighborhood Specialist Ronnie Rivera at (850) 436-9417.