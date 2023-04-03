Escambia Corrections K-9 Handlers Compete In Regional Competition

The Escambia County Corrections Work Annex K-9 handlers recently participated in the United States Police Canine Association Region One Tracking competition.

The four K-9 handlers and their K-9s were:

Lt. Chad Sims with Half Collar (pictured top left)

Sgt. Robert Oliver with Shorty (pictured top right)

Officer Dusty Burkette with Willie (pictured bottom left)

Officer Matt Marmont with Bear (pictured bottom right)

Each qualified in basic and exceptional tracking tests.

The USPCA is considered the leading police canine certification, emphasizing obedience, agility and attention to detail in training. Each event tests the dog’s ability, communication with its handler and overall skill.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.