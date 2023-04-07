Easter Egg Hunts, Festivals Planned For Saturday. Here’s A List.

Multiple egg hunts and Easter festivals are planned for Saturday:

Molino Community Easter Festival

An Easter Festival will be held in Molino on Saturday, April 8 from 4 until 6:30 p.m. at the Molino Community Center, 6450 Highway 95A. Hosted by Highland Baptist Church, the event will have fun for the entire family. Bounce house, egg hunt, carnival games, hot dogs and more. The Parking Latte will also be there with coffees, teas and pastries.

Dogwood Park Baptist

Dogwood Park Baptist Church at 3301 Highway 97 will host an Easter Egg hunt and games on Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Bring a basket and join the fun.

Community Easter Egg Hunt – Bratt

Shiloh FWB Church at 5400 North Highway 99 in Bratt will host a Community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8 at 11 a.m. Food, fun and an egg hunt.

Beulah Dash – Escambia County Equestrian Center

The annual Beulah Dash hosted by Marcus Pointe Baptist Church – Beulah is Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Escambia County Equestrian Center. The egg hunt begins at 11 a.m. for children fifth grade and under, along with a special needs hunt. Food trucks, inflatables and more.

Marine Corps League Egg Hunt — Pensacola

The Cpl. J.R. Spears Detachment of the Marine Corps League will hold its inaugural Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. at Admiral Mason Park, 200 South 9th Avenue, Pensacola. The event is free, and all children will receive entry to the egg hunt. Different local veterans and active duty resources will be available to connect the community. Snacks and water will be available for purchase. Over 2,000 prize eggs will be placed in cordoned off sections for children to find.

Egga-Wahooza — Community Maritime Park

Egga-Wahooza will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Community Maritime Park. Marcus Pointe Baptist will host the annual hunt with over 50,000 eggs. There will be multiple age categories from ages 0 to fifth grade, and a special needs hunt. There will also be food trucks on site.

Hadji Shrine Temple

Hadji Shrine Temple at 800 West Nine Mile Road will hold their annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8. The event opens at 10 a.m., brunch is at 10:30 and the Easter egg hunt is at 11 a.m. The Easter bunny will arrive at 11:30 a.m. with games and goodies. This event is open to the public.