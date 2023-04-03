Driver Killed In Wreck On UWF Campus

A Pace man was killed in a single vehicle traffic crash early Monday morning on the campus of the University of West Florida.

The 21-year old was traveling west on Campus Drive at a high rate of speed approaching a curve when he failed to maintain control of his vehicle. The vehicle crossed over the grassy median and sideswiped a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene of the 2:13 a.m. wreck on Camps Drive near Campus Lane.