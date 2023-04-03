Driver Killed In Wreck On UWF Campus

April 3, 2023

A Pace man was killed in a single vehicle traffic crash early Monday morning on the campus of the University of West Florida.

The 21-year old was traveling west on Campus Drive at a high rate of speed approaching a curve when he failed to maintain control of his vehicle. The vehicle crossed over the grassy median and sideswiped a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene of the 2:13 a.m. wreck on Camps Drive near Campus Lane.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 