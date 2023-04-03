DeSantis Signs Bill To Allow Carrying Of Concealed Weapons Without A Permit
April 3, 2023
Monday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB-543, touted as the “Constitutional Carry ” bill.
The bill allows Floridians to carry concealed weapons without a government issued permit. The bill will go into effect on July 1, 2023, making Florida the 26th state to enact constitutional carry legislation.
It will end the need to obtain any government permit to concealed carry a gun; however, it does not allow for open carry.
Comments
3 Responses to “DeSantis Signs Bill To Allow Carrying Of Concealed Weapons Without A Permit”
Wild Wild East
Thank you for legalizing self defence and giving people the power to protect themselves without fearing jail time!
Always forward!
Thank you so much Governor DeSantis. Even people in other states love you for being sane and honoring The Constitution of the USA. I wish you would speak to Governor Ivey and encourage her to follow your example. I hope you stay our governor so you can shield us from the Globalists that are trying to take over the country. I hope you get other governors to follow your example. After we get more of them, to learn and honor The Constitution, then run for president. I know you would win if the votes are not tampered with.