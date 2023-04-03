DeSantis Signs Bill To Allow Carrying Of Concealed Weapons Without A Permit

Monday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB-543, touted as the “Constitutional Carry ” bill.

The bill allows Floridians to carry concealed weapons without a government issued permit. The bill will go into effect on July 1, 2023, making Florida the 26th state to enact constitutional carry legislation.

It will end the need to obtain any government permit to concealed carry a gun; however, it does not allow for open carry.