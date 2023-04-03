AAA: Gas Prices Likely To Rise After Production Cuts

April 3, 2023

Florida gas prices increased 10 cents per gallon last week, and additional price hikes are likely to come, after Saudi Arabia unexpectedly announced plans to cut oil production, according to AAA.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ countries announced surprise plans to cut oil production by more than a million barrels per day, beginning in May. The cuts are reportedly an effort to prop up oil prices, which recently plummeted to 15-month lows due to fuel demand concerns created by the banking crisis.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $3.27. A North Escambia low of $3.18 was at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment. Pensacola prices were as low as $3.08 at the warehouse clubs.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

