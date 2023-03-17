Two Killed, Including 18-Year Old, In Highway 29 Wrong-Way Driver Crash
March 17, 2023
Two people were killed in a fiery wrong way driver crash on Highway 29 early Friday morning.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a white Chevrolet sedan was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 29 just south of Quintette Road at 12:41 a.m.
A burgundy Nissan SUV driven by an 18-year old female from Molino was northbound at the time, and the vehicles collided head-on.
The Chevrolet sedan caught fire with the driver still inside. Troopers said that driver has not yet been identified.
Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene. The 18-year old was a Northview High School senior.
The FHP investigation is continuing.
Comments
