Two Killed, Including 18-Year Old, In Highway 29 Wrong-Way Driver Crash

March 17, 2023

Two people were killed in a fiery wrong way driver crash on Highway 29 early Friday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a white Chevrolet sedan was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 29 just south of Quintette Road at 12:41 a.m.

A burgundy Nissan SUV driven by an 18-year old female from Molino was northbound at the time, and the vehicles collided head-on.

The Chevrolet sedan caught fire with the driver still inside. Troopers said that driver has not yet been identified.

Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene. The 18-year old was a Northview High School senior.

The FHP investigation is continuing.

Comments

9 Responses to “Two Killed, Including 18-Year Old, In Highway 29 Wrong-Way Driver Crash”

  1. Cynthia Walsh on March 17th, 2023 12:11 pm

    This is just tragic and heartbreaking. I am so very sorry for these two lives taken. I sincerely pray for the families of each. God Bless you and may God comfort you.

  2. Kaylie on March 17th, 2023 11:53 am

    rip sweet girl, you will be so missed. you had the biggest heart anyone ever knew. i’ve known you since middle school, you were such a sweetheart. my condolences to the families and other friends.

  3. Al Hijuelos on March 17th, 2023 11:49 am

    Deepest sympathies and prayers for the young lady’s family.

  4. Tim Thompson on March 17th, 2023 11:45 am

    So Sad Prayers go out to her family and work family

  5. ANGIEC on March 17th, 2023 11:23 am

    Prayers for the family – RIP sweet girl!!!!

  6. Laura on March 17th, 2023 11:06 am

    My condolences to the family. Praying for them and friends.

  7. Sue on March 17th, 2023 10:54 am

    So terribly sad, and so preventable.

  8. Justin on March 17th, 2023 10:50 am

    Passed it on my way to work this morning it was sure bad to see at 3:30 prayers good thoughts and well wishes to the families!

  9. Bonnie on March 17th, 2023 10:44 am

    How horrible! Prayers for the families.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 