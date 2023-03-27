Tate Softball’s Strike Out Cancer Game Is Thursday

The Tate Aggies 13th Annual Strike Out For Cancer softball game will be this Thursday. Last year, the event raised $31,000 for the local chapter of the American Cancer Society.

The Aggies will host the West Florida Lady Jags; the junior varsity game will be at 5 p.m. and the varsity game will follow at 7 p.m.

Admission is by donation. Fish dinners will be $15, and egg rolls will be $2 or three for $5. Other concessions will be available.

Pictured: The 2022 Strike Out Cancer event raised $31,000 for the American Cancer Society. NorthEscambia.com file photos by Stephani Pyron and others, click to enlarge.