Tate Softball’s Strike Out Cancer Game Is Thursday

March 27, 2023

The Tate Aggies 13th Annual Strike Out For Cancer softball game will be this Thursday. Last year, the event raised $31,000 for the local chapter of the American Cancer Society.

The Aggies will host the West Florida Lady Jags; the junior varsity game will be at 5 p.m. and the varsity game will follow at 7 p.m.

Admission is by donation. Fish dinners will be $15, and egg rolls will be $2 or three for $5. Other concessions will be available.

Pictured: The 2022 Strike Out Cancer event raised $31,000 for the American Cancer Society. NorthEscambia.com file photos by Stephani Pyron and others, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 