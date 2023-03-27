Tate Softball’s Strike Out Cancer Game Is Thursday
March 27, 2023
The Tate Aggies 13th Annual Strike Out For Cancer softball game will be this Thursday. Last year, the event raised $31,000 for the local chapter of the American Cancer Society.
The Aggies will host the West Florida Lady Jags; the junior varsity game will be at 5 p.m. and the varsity game will follow at 7 p.m.
Admission is by donation. Fish dinners will be $15, and egg rolls will be $2 or three for $5. Other concessions will be available.
Pictured: The 2022 Strike Out Cancer event raised $31,000 for the American Cancer Society. NorthEscambia.com file photos by Stephani Pyron and others, click to enlarge.
