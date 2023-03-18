One Child Killed, Two Children Injured In Pensacola House Fire

One child was killed and two other children were injured in a Pensacola house fire on Friday.

The Pensacola Fire Department and Pensacola Police Department received reports from dispatch of three children trapped inside the home in the 700 block of Zarragossa Street.

Officers arrived on scene to find one child near the doorway, and they moved the child away from the home and began to provide medical care. Officers then broke a window in an attempt to locate the other two children in the home.

Firefighters arrived on scene soon after and entered the home through the front door in severe smoke and heat conditions, locating and removing the other two children after a thorough search.

First responders from PFD, PPD, and Escambia County provided medical assistance to the victims on scene. One child was pronounced deceased on scene, and two children were transported to a local hospital by Escambia County EMS. Two PFD firefighters were evaluated for mild burns.

“This is a tragic day in our city,” said Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves. “It is a tragedy for everyone involved, and our hearts go out to the victim’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

“Thank you to our Pensacola Fire, Pensacola Police and all first responders for their quick response and unwavering dedication, even when it means risking their lives for others as they did once again today. Our hearts are especially heavy as we grieve the loss of a precious child in our community,” Reeves said.

Pensacola Fire Department received a call at approximately 12:43 p.m. reporting the residential structure fire. Crews arrived on scene at approximately 12:47 p.m. to find heavy smoke showing from the residence. There was severe fire damage throughout the home.

The Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosive Investigations is investigating the cause of the fire.