Northview Falls Short In W.S. Neal JV Tournament

March 26, 2023

The Northview Chiefs took part in a JV tournament Saturday at W.S. Neal High School in East Brewton.

For more photos, click or tap here.

W.S. Neal 6, Northview 3 (JV)

Northview took an early three point lead in the first inning against W.S. Neal but could not hold on.

Brooks started for Northview, going two innings, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out  four.

Andalusia def. Northview

Andalusia High JV also defeated the Northview Chiefs on Saturday.

Photos by Ashley Rhodes for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

