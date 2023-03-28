Hail Up To Tennis Ball Size Falls In North Escambia Area (With Gallery)

Hail up to about tennis ball size (2.5 inches) fell during an early Tuesday morning thunderstorm in the North Escambia area.

NorthEscambia.com readers reported large hail in an area along and within a few miles of the Alabama/Florida line during a warned severe thunderstorm about 2 a.m.

The largest hail in photographs we saw was the tennis ball size that fell in Canoe, and we were told the photos were taken 30 minutes after it fell (picture top and first below).

There was no immediate word on damage.

Pictured above and first below: Hail that fell in Canoe. Pictured below: Other hail photos from Nokomis, near Atmore, and Flomaton. Pictured bottom: This “hail probability” derived contour radar image shows the estimated area of the hail. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.