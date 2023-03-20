Flomaton Man Charged With Attacking Relative With A Bat In Cantonment

March 20, 2023

A Flomaton man has been charged with allegedly attacking a relative with a baseball bat at a home in Cantonment.

Richard Kevin Morris, 54, was charged with felony burglary with a battery and aggravated battery. The incident occurred February 7, with his arrest coming late last week.

Morris allegedly struck a relative in the back of his head with a bat. The relative was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital as a “Level 1 trauma alert”, following the attack, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report.

The victim told deputies that he remembered Morris swinging a blue bat at his face just before he lost consciousness. The victim’s parents arrived home to find him passed out, the report states.

Morris remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $65,000.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 