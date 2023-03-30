First Candidate Prefiles For Escambia Commission District 5 In 2024

The first candidate has prefiled for Escambia County Commission District 5 race in the 2024 election.

James Hilburn of Millet Circle filed his paperwork as a Republican Wednesday morning with the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections.

In 2022, Hilburn prefiled for Pensacola mayor using his Cantonment address and listed his occupation as security guard. He did not finish the process to appear on the ballot.