Escambia Man Gets Six Years For Beating Small Dog

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to six years in prison for beating a small dog.

Andrew Vetters was sentenced to aggravated animal cruelty and trespassing after previously pleading no contest.

According to investigators, Vetters entered his roommate’s private bedroom without her permission and abused her dog.

“This abuse was captured on a camera and the disturbing footage depicted the defendant as he violently beat the small dog on several occasions,” the State Attorney’s Office said.

Once released from prison, Vetters will be on probation for four years.