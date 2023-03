Escambia (AL) Sheriff’s Office Major Billy Blair Retires

Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office Major Billy Blair has retired after 47 total years in law enforcement.

“I have known Bill my whole life and am glad I got to work along side him these last 4 years,” Sheriff Heath Jackson said. “People come and go, but this one is going to hurt! Congrats my friend, well deserved.”

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.