Cantonment Man Charge With Stealing Trailer, Selling It On Facebook

A Cantonment man is accused of stealing a trailer valued at $5,400 then selling it for $1,000.

Nicholas Dale Colbert, 34, was charged with two counts of grand theft and one count of dealing in stolen property.

The 14-foot trailer was stolen from the 9500 block of Pensacola Boulevard and recovered the following day from a residence on Bellview Pines Place after an Apple Airtag pinged at that location.

A man at the residence told deputies that he purchased the trailer for $1,000 from a man on Facebook Marketplace. The seller, later identified as Colbert, provided a written “bill of sale”, according to an arrest report.

Colbert was charged with a count of grand theft for the trailer and a second count of grand theft for the $1,000 lost by the buyer, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. He remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $9,000.