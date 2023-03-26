Blue Jacket Jamboree, Easter Egg Drop And Livestock Show Held Saturday In Molino (With Photo Galleries)

Hundreds of people attended the Northview High School FFA Blue Jacket Jamboree in Molino Saturday.

The Easter Bunny was on hand for a big egg hunt. The event also included arts and crafts vendors, entertainment, a car show and more.

All proceeds from the Blue Jacket Jamboree will benefit Northview High School FFA students and their scholarship fund.

For a Blue Jacket Jamboree photo gallery (including egg hunt and car show), click or tap here.

The Blue Jacket Jamboree was held in conjunction with the Gulf Coast Agriculture & Natural Resources Youth Organization Annual Spring Livestock Show. For a photo gallery from the livestock show, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.