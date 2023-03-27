Atmore Man Charged With Fleeing From Florida Deputies

March 27, 2023

An Atmore man is facing a felony charged after allegedly fleeing from Florida deputies on Pensacola Beach.

Stanley Maliek Griffin, 25, was charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement with lights and siren activated.

While patrolling the area of Via De Luna Drive and Avenida 14, an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported that when he got behind a black Chevrolet Impala, it made an abrupt u-turn and  began traveling west on Via De Luna before coming to a complete stop in the left lane of travel. The deputy’s blue lights and siren were not activated at the time.

The deputy turned on blue lights and siren, at which time Griffin drove away at about 30 mph before stopping just over a mile away at the Hampton Inn, according to an arrest report.

Deputies reported three open 12-ounce Big Wave Golden Ale beer bottles and one 750 ml Sunshine Bliss Grape Vine Wine bottle in plain view inside the vehicle.

In addition to the fleeing and eluding arrest, Griffin was also cited with possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and for stopping on a highway.

Griffin was released on a $2,500 bond.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 