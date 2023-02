Firefighter Injured In Nine Mile Road Apartment Fire

A firefighter was injured during an East Nine Mile Road apartment fire and transported to an area hospital.

The fire was reported about 4:45 p.m. at the Jasmine Creek Apartments across from Target.

Escambia County did release information detailing the nature of the firefighter’s injuries or current condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photo by WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.