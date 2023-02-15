Beulah Elementary Heart Challenge Raises $7,800 And Counting

Beulah Elementary School families have raised over $7,800 in the Kids Heart Challenge, and it continues through Friday.

The Kids Heart Challenge is a fun and exciting event where students learn about their heart while helping others by raising money for the American Heart Association.

Donations can be made through February here or in the Kids Heart Challenge app from the Google Play Store or the Apple Store.

Beulah Elementary student also made paper hearts to dedicate their fundraising event to family members that have had a heart attack, heart disease or stroke.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.