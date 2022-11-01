Reminder: Wednesday Is An Early Release Day For Escambia Schools

November 1, 2022

Wednesday, November 2, is an early release day for public schools in Escambia County.

All schools will serve breakfast and lunch to students on the early release day. Regular modes of student transportation will be provided.

Other early release days this school year are scheduled for December 20, February 1 and May 23.

Early release days provide teachers and staff  regular opportunities for professional development.

Release times are listed below as proved by the school district. For additional information, contact your child’s school.

