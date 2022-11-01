Northview Mini Cheer Clinic Is Thursday

A Mini Chief Cheer Clinic will be held Thursday for ages 5-12 at Northview High School from 4:30 until 7 p.m. in the gym.

During this second camp of the year, the focus will be on team skills and stunts. Individual cheerleaders and entire teams, including their coaches, are welcome

Mini cheerleaders will have the opportunity to cheer with the NHS cheerleaders under the Friday night lights at the Northview vs. Bay football game this Friday night at 7:00.

The cost is $35 for new cheerleaders or $15 for returning cheerleaders.

Attendees should have comfortable clothes and tennis shoes.

For more information, call Lauren at (850) 572-6412 or email lauren.ashleymccall@yahoo.com.