Jay High To Induct Four Into Athletic Hall Of Fame Tonight

The second class will be inducted into the Jay High School Athletic Hall of Fame tonight.

The new members are:

Truss Shell – Class of 1949

Terry Diamond – Class of 1966

Rick Weekes – Class of 1970

Matthew Dobson – Class of 1987

The induction ceremony will take place during halftime as Jay hosts Wewahitchka at 7 p.m.

Truss Shell was an educator for over 35 years. He coached baseball, football and basketball at Jay, including as head baseball coach from 1960-1965. He was Jay Elementary principal from 1965-1987. As a coach, parent and grandparent, he has attended over 1,500 Jay High School sporting events.

Terry Diamond taught and coached at Jay High School for 35 years and continued to support the school following his retirement. He coached baseball for 22 years, winning 11 district championships, five regional championships and made the Final Four five times. He was named the Class 2A Coach of the Year in 2007. He also coached softball for one year. In high school, he placed on six different district championship teams, and was all-area in football, basketball and baseball his senior year.

Rick Weekes retired and coached for 30 years, with 26 of those in Santa Rosa County. He was a member of the 1970 state championship baseball team and was all-conference in football, basketball and baseball. He played baseball from 1971 to 1973 for the University of South Alabama and in 1974 for the University of West Florida.

Matthew Dobson was on the cross country team for four years, basketball for a year and track for six years. Dobson has a long list of running accomplishments and accolades. He was the overall winner in more than 250 road, cross country, and/or track races with course records in over 35 of these races. He holds several records. He was the first American to win the Walt Disney World Marathon in 2004. In 2004, he was the 49th overall out of 20,000 runners, the 16th American, in the Boston Marathon. He was 38th overall in the 2004 Chicago Marathon out of 40.000 and the 18th American. His personal records are marathon: 2:27, 10K: 29:31, 5K: 14:24, and mile: 4:13.

All information provided by Jay High School.