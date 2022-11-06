Investiture Held For Cantonment Man As First Circuit Judge

A investiture ceremony was held Friday afternoon for a Cantonment man recently named a First Circuit Court judge by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Randall “Todd” Harris of Cantonment was appointed to serve as judge on the First Judicial Circuit Court.

Harris was a partner at Fleming, Harris, Bond, Bush & Associates, PLLC. Previously, he worked at McDonald Fleming, LLP for nine years. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of West Florida and his law degree from Florida State University. Harris filled the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Michael A. Flowers.

Courtesy photo.