Ernest Ward Middle’s Tyvanna Boulanger Named County’s Assistant Principal Of The Year

Ernest Ward Middle School Assistant Principal Tyvanna Boulanger has been named the Escambia County Public School’s Assistant Principal of the Year.

The announcement was made this week at the school; she will be recognized at a school board meeting later this month.

Navy Point Elementary School Principal Dr. Monica Ford-Harris was named the district’s Principal of the Year.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.