Escambia Man Gets 45 Years For Relationship With Teen Girl

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to state prison for a sexual relationship with a teen girl.

Darrel Tyrone Mays Sr., was convicted by a jury of three counts of unlawful sexual activities with certain minors and sentenced. He was sentenced to the maximum of 45 years and designated as a sexual offender by Judge Jennie Kinsey.

Testimony revealed Mays befriended a family that had fallen on hard times. Between August 2019 and January 2020, he took advantage of the situation and began having sex with the 17-year-old victim, according to prosecutors. He was 54-years old at the time.

Mays helped provide housing for the victim and her family. He threatened the victim that if she told anyone about him having sex with her that her family would be homeless again.

“This defendant preyed on a vulnerable victim during a difficult time in her family’s life and that makes him a danger to the community. This verdict provides some closure to the family,” prosecuting attorney Carrie Gilmer stated.

There is a second case pending against Mays with similar allegations by another victim.