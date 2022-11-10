Bratt Woman Charged With Exposing Herself To Traffic And A Juvenile, Battery On A Deputy, Resisting Arrest

A Bratt woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly exposing her privates to passing traffic and a juvenile, and then struggling with deputies.

Keisha Lashaie Boles, 37, was charged with indecent exposure of sexual organs, lewd or lascivious conduct by a person 18 or older involving a juvenile, disorderly conduct, burglary of an unoccupied structure, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence. She remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday morning with bond set at $33,000.

Boles was allegedly walking around outside exposing herself to traffic on West Highway 4 near North Highway 99. A resident captured a video and photos that showed Boles wearing a red bra along with some type of pink plaid clothing that “temporarily covered her lower half” before she lifted the clothing up and exposed her genitals, according to an arrest report.

One of the witnesses to the incident was a juvenile, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Boles “instantly became argumentative and verbally aggressive” toward a deputy that attempted to speak with her. “Upon asking her to walk outside to speak with me, she advised that I did not have a warrant and slammed the door in my face and locked it,” the deputy wrote in the report.

The following day, the ECSO responded back to the area where Boles was allegedly walking around her neighbor’s yard. The neighbor received a notice on his phone from his security cameras, went outside, drew his firearm on Boles, and informed her to get on the ground until police arrived.

Boles did not comply, insisted that she was pregnant and ran back to her residence, the report continues.

After several attempts to get Boles to answer her door, she finally agreed to step outside. She told deputies that she went to her neighbor’s yard to use the bathroom in his shed. She was then arrested.

As she was being transported, she began to struggle in an attempt to loosen her handcuffs. The deputy pulled into the Northview High School parking lot and attempted to adjust her handcuffs. She began to push her legs into the deputy and refused all of his commands. She pushed to the point that the deputy’s body camera and flashlight fell to the ground

“Boles began to attempt to escape from my backseat, therefore, she was escorted to the ground,” the deputy wrote. The deputy stated that Boles continued to scream that she was pregnant and was paralyzed in her legs as she kicked the deputy several times with each foot.

Boles was transported to an area hospital. The ECSO said it was determined that she was not injured and not pregnant. On the way out of the hospital, Boles began to resist deputies again, kicking chairs and laptop desks.

“Hospital staff along with several deputies had to assist to get her inside of my patrol vehicle,” the deputy wrote.