Woman Reportedly Shot In The Face In Cantonment, Suspect Later Shot Himself, ECSO Says

October 16, 2022

A woman was reportedly shot in the face and the suspect was later found with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning in Cantonment.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unknown problem at 12:45 Sunday morning  on Fishhook Lane, near the Perdido River west of Jacks Branch Road.

According to ECSO Sgt. Melony Peterson, the victim reported that she was shot in the face and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. She is expected to recover.

Peterson said she had gotten into an argument with a man believed to be her cousin.

About an hour later, the adult male suspect shot himself near the original crime scene and was transported to an area hospital, according to the ECSO.

The incident remained under investigation and further details were not immediately known.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 