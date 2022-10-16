Woman Reportedly Shot In The Face In Cantonment, Suspect Later Shot Himself, ECSO Says

A woman was reportedly shot in the face and the suspect was later found with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning in Cantonment.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unknown problem at 12:45 Sunday morning on Fishhook Lane, near the Perdido River west of Jacks Branch Road.

According to ECSO Sgt. Melony Peterson, the victim reported that she was shot in the face and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. She is expected to recover.

Peterson said she had gotten into an argument with a man believed to be her cousin.

About an hour later, the adult male suspect shot himself near the original crime scene and was transported to an area hospital, according to the ECSO.

The incident remained under investigation and further details were not immediately known.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.