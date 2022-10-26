Woman Hit By Deputy’s Vehicle After Chase Ends On Nine Mile Road

An Escambia County woman was struck by a deputy’s vehicle after a chase ended on Nine Mile Road late Monday afternoon.

The ECSO said Tuesday that deputies attempted to make contact with 50-year old Angela Lisa Hernandez on Durand Avenue in Ensey because she had outstanding arrest warrants.

Hernandez allegedly fled in her vehicle across a yard and through a fence before leading deputies on a chance.

The pursuit traveled from Durand Avenue to Ranger Drive, west on Detroit Boulevard to Pine Forest Road, north to Nine Mile Road and west on Nine Mile Road to Pine Cone Drive, according to deputies. At Pine Cone Drive, Hernandez headed back east on Nine Mile Road and across Pine Forest Road.

Near the Sunside Cannabis Dispensary and Ascension Sacred Heart east of Publix, deputies attempted a PIT maneuver.

“She exited her still-moving vehicle and was hit by the (ECSO) Tahoe,” spokesperson Morgan Lewis said.

Durand suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital where she was treated and released before being booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

According to jail records, she was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding with injury or damage, resisting arrest with violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a revoked license, and a probation violation. She had outstanding warrants for resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.