Winning $57K Fantasy Five Ticket Sold At Beulah Store

Someone is over $57,000 richer today after purchasing a winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket at a Beulah convenience store.

The quick pick ticket sold at the Circle K at the corner of Nine Mile Road and Beulah Road was one of three winning tickets sold in Thursday night’s drawing and is worth $57,057.87. The other winning tickets were sold in Orlando and Odessa.

The 180 tickets matching four numbers won $153 each. Another 6,545 tickets matching three numbers are worth $11.50 each, and 66,642 ticket holders won a free ticket for picking two numbers.

Thursday’s winning numbers were 03-22-24-32-35.