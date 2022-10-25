Tommy Wayne Ward

October 25, 2022

Tommy Wayne Ward, age 74, of Molino, Florida met his Heavenly Father on October 22, 2022. He was born on July 9, 1948 to Tom and Winnie Miller Ward.

He was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers, Ebb, Bud, Junie, Willie, Ray, Lonnie and Bill. He is survived by three sisters, Tiny McCrory, Jean Moody and Ruth Neal. Pallbearers are John Hassellbrock, Terry Hassellbrock, Gene Hassellbrock, Chuck Ward, Donel Thomas and Tommy McCrory. Honorary pallbearers are James Gibson and Bennie Hassellbrock.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to service. Burial with be at Highland Baptist Church Cemetery in Molino, Florida.

