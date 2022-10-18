Time Running Out For Nonprofits To Apply For United Way Certification

Time is running out for local nonprofits to apply for agency certification from United Way of West Florida. The deadline for applications is October 21 at 5 p.m.

Applications are open to nonprofit organizations in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Becoming a certified partner agency is required for any organization planning to apply for funding from United Way of West Florida in January of 2023. Agencies must reapply for certification every year. Certification does not guarantee funding.

Agencies not seeking funding from United Way can also benefit from certification, according to the organization. It confirms that an organization has been thoroughly vetted and meets United Way of West Florida’s standards for transparency, financial health, and governance.

Agencies can find more information online at uwwf.org/agency-certification.