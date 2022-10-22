Tate High Crowns Homecoming Queen McKenzie Alfred

Friday night, Tate High School crowned Homecoming Queen McKenzie Alfred. First runner-up to the queen was Savannah Guilford, and second runner-up was Emily Brabner.

Look for more bonus photo galleries by Monday with the entire homecoming court, homecoming parade and more.

Pictured top: Tate High School Homecoming Queen McKenzie Alfred. Pictured below: Second Runner-up Emily Brabner, Queen McKenzie Alfred and First Runner-up Savannah Guilford. Pictured below: Queen McKenzie Alfred is crowned by last year’s queen, Darby Phillips, as her father Chad Alfred looks on. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.