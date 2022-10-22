Sheriff Says Molino Bicyclist Murder Does Not Appear To Be Random

October 22, 2022

Escambia County Sheriff Simmons says the murder of a man Thursday evening in Molino does not appear to have been random.

Authorities were first called about 5:40 p.m. to the report of a hit and run crash involving a bicyclist on Cedartown Road southwest of Jahaza Road near Wilder Branch.

They arrived to find the 54-year old male had been shot multiple times on the lonely stretch of dirt road with no nearby residents. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, and there have been no suspects named

“Our investigators have been on it since it was reported, but because of the remote location it is going to take a little more footwork,” Simmons told NorthEscambia.com on Friday. “Investigators are out there, starting with the scene and pushing outward.”

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

Pictured: A bicyclist was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 