Sheriff Says Molino Bicyclist Murder Does Not Appear To Be Random

Escambia County Sheriff Simmons says the murder of a man Thursday evening in Molino does not appear to have been random.

Authorities were first called about 5:40 p.m. to the report of a hit and run crash involving a bicyclist on Cedartown Road southwest of Jahaza Road near Wilder Branch.

They arrived to find the 54-year old male had been shot multiple times on the lonely stretch of dirt road with no nearby residents. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, and there have been no suspects named

“Our investigators have been on it since it was reported, but because of the remote location it is going to take a little more footwork,” Simmons told NorthEscambia.com on Friday. “Investigators are out there, starting with the scene and pushing outward.”

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

Pictured: A bicyclist was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds