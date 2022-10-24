Residents Without Power For Hours After Highway 196 Wreck

A wreck on Highway 196 late Sunday afternoon left residents in the area without power for nearly six hours.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m on Highway 196 at Schifko Road. A pickup truck crashed into a utility pole, bringing down the pole and powerlines.

The Florida Highway Patrol has not confirmed the cause of the wreck, but witnesses told NorthEscambia.com that the driver reportedly swerved to avoid another vehicle that left the scene.

There were no injuries reported.

Florida Power & Light said about 150 customers were left without power until just before 11 p.m.

Photos by Asa Schlobohm and others for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.