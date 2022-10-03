‘Our Kids Have Got To Be OK’ – Sheriff Asks For Public’s Help After Fatal Youth Football Park Double Shooting

“Our kids have got to be okay. This can never be okay in our community. It’s not going to be.”

That is what Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons had to say Monday afternoon about a fatal double shooting at a youth football game on Saturday.

A 22-year old male was pronounced deceased following the shooting at the Bellview Athletic Park — near the sideline the football field. He still had a gun in his hand. Another adult male was transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

The search for suspects continued Monday as Simmons issued a plea with anyone at the game to share video and photos from the game, both before, during and after the “targeted” shooting.

The shooting happened after an altercation with as many as six other people and the two victims. At least two of the suspect left the ballpark and returned wearing masks. There was an exchange of gunfire, the sheriff said, between the victims and the suspects. Four to six people fled the scene in a vehicle, he said, adding that they are no longer looking for a Nissan Altima as previously announced Saturday evening.

So far, investigators have recovered 15 shell casings from the scene of the game between Bellview and Milton.

“We cannot have this. This is on a Saturday afternoon, surrounded by children and these idiots to decide that this is a good time to, to sort through a beef that’s been going on for months and sometimes, in many cases years. So people know the information, people know who is involved in the altercation, people know who is fighting, people know who were there, but they for some reason do not want to tell us,” Simmons said.

“If you want to be part of the solution, stop defending these people. Stop defending their actions. Whether they’re friends of yours, associates of yours, family members of yours. Because if you keep your mouth shut, this stuff is going to continue. We’re going to have all the deputies in the world out there, but we can’t be everywhere.

“So, I’m begging you, if you went to the game, if you were at the game, or if you’ve heard something, you can call Crime Stoppers, you can call our investigators.

Escambia County Commission Chairman Jeff Bergosh said the county will provide free grief counseling at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Wedgewood Community Center.

“We have a great community,” Bergosh said Monday. “This is not representative of the community of Belleview, and I just want people to know that these are outside influences coming in. They will be caught. I have no doubt the sheriff and his men are going to catch these people.”

“Let’s show up at these games and put a hedge of protection around our children. We can’t be afraid. We can’t give in. We must let our presence be shown. We cannot let the criminals win over our children,” Commissioner Lumon May added.

School Superintendent Tim Smith said grief counselors were made available Monday at five schools: Longleaf Elementary, Bellview Middle, Pine Forest High, Escambia High and Success Academy. Grief counseling was also available Monday at several schools in Santa Rosa County.

“This is an act of pure evil. It’s despicable what has happened,” Smith said. “It has spread out from the individuals involved to children. It is absolutely ridiculous. It is pure evil.”

Simmons said that no member of the Ladarius Clardy family was involved in any kind of retaliation, and no Clardy family members are suspects. Clardy was murdered in July 2021. “But I can tell you that some of the people that were involved in a clarity investigation are also suspects or people that are involved in this particular incident as well.”

“We are not going to tolerate this at our ballparks, we’re not going to tolerate this anywhere, but you cannot put our children at risk,” the sheriff stated.

Anyone with information, photos or videos is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

