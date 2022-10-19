Northview And Tate Fall In District Volleyball Tournament Play

Both Northview and Tate fell in district volleyball tournament play Tuesday.

In 6A District 1, Gulf Breeze defeated Tate in three straight, 25-17, 25-11, 25-9. Navarre will be at Gulf Breeze Thursday night for the district championship

The Aggies finished their season at 13-14 overall.

In 1A District 1, Baker beat Northview in three straight, 25-6, 25-17, 25-11.

Jay defeated Central 3-2 to advance to the district championship Thursday night against Baker.

Northview’s season ended at 6-11.

Pictured: Gulf Breeze at Tate earlier this season. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.