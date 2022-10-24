McElhaney Wins Century Lions Club Cross Country 5K (With Results)

October 24, 2022

James McElhaney won the Century Lions Club Cross Country 5K recently with a time of 17:23.

Top finishers were:

  1. James McElhaney — male runner — 17:23.0
  2. Jeff Word — male runner — 28:44.7
  3. Alan Ash — male runner — 30:45.6
  4. Audrey Hammac — female runner — 33:39.6
  5. Miles Hammac — male runner — 33:40.0
  6. Steve Campbell — male runner — 38:37.0
  7. Michelle Criswell — female walker — 39:32.1
  8. Susan Campbell — female runner — 41:19.8
  9. Dale Ash — female walker — 41:30.0

The 5K was held at Anthony Pleasant Park as a fundraiser for the Century Lions Club

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

