McElhaney Wins Century Lions Club Cross Country 5K (With Results)

James McElhaney won the Century Lions Club Cross Country 5K recently with a time of 17:23.

Top finishers were:

James McElhaney — male runner — 17:23.0 Jeff Word — male runner — 28:44.7 Alan Ash — male runner — 30:45.6 Audrey Hammac — female runner — 33:39.6 Miles Hammac — male runner — 33:40.0 Steve Campbell — male runner — 38:37.0 Michelle Criswell — female walker — 39:32.1 Susan Campbell — female runner — 41:19.8 Dale Ash — female walker — 41:30.0

The 5K was held at Anthony Pleasant Park as a fundraiser for the Century Lions Club

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.