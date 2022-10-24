McElhaney Wins Century Lions Club Cross Country 5K (With Results)
October 24, 2022
James McElhaney won the Century Lions Club Cross Country 5K recently with a time of 17:23.
Top finishers were:
- James McElhaney — male runner — 17:23.0
- Jeff Word — male runner — 28:44.7
- Alan Ash — male runner — 30:45.6
- Audrey Hammac — female runner — 33:39.6
- Miles Hammac — male runner — 33:40.0
- Steve Campbell — male runner — 38:37.0
- Michelle Criswell — female walker — 39:32.1
- Susan Campbell — female runner — 41:19.8
- Dale Ash — female walker — 41:30.0
The 5K was held at Anthony Pleasant Park as a fundraiser for the Century Lions Club
Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments