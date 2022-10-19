Leaders Discuss Escambia Gun Violence Solutions

Tuesday night, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office hosted a Gun Violence Round Table event to address gun violence and explore potential solutions.

Sheriff Chip Simmons said there have been 25 homicides so far this year, but none of them have been random, and none have been gang-related. The increase is not across the board; he said the number of violent crimes like aggravated assaults, robberies and sexual batteries not increasing.

“You may hear that crime is going up and up but statistically, that is not true in every benchmark,” Simmons said during the event at the Brownsville Community Center. “I can tell you that these numbers that are considered violent crime are at or below last year’s level.”

“When a gun discharges, we are missing a lot of shots fired calls because people become so immune to it in their community that they just figure that nothing can be done about it. That’s unacceptable,” Pensacola Police Chief Eric Randall said.

The group, consisting of city, county and state officials, agreed that it will take time to find the ultimate answer to gun violence in Escambia County. They plan to schedule additional meetings to work toward executing solutions.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.