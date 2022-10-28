FWC Seeks Comments On Proposed Rule Changes

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is soliciting feedback on proposed rule changes for 2023-24 hunting seasons and FWC-managed lands.

To provide input, click or tap here.

Proposed statewide rule changes include shooting hours for dove and changes to the approval process for setting the annual number of limited entry and special-opportunity quota permits and antlerless deer permits.

In the Escambia River Wildlife Management area, the rule changes will establish an additional 3-day wild hog-dog hunt each month from May – September; establish a trapping season opening Dec. 1 and closing March 1; and close the general gun season during the 2-day family hunt to allow hunting with dogs throughout the area during the 2-day family hunt.

In the Blackwater WMA, the rule changes will expand the field trial area (FTA) using a portion of newly acquired acres; extend the archery season in the FTA by allowing archery hunting during the general gun season dates (except during existing FTA quota hunts); prohibit take of antlerless deer and wild turkey during the proposed extended archery season dates; and increase the antler point restriction in the FTA from 3 points or a 10-inch main beam on a side to 4 points or 14-inch main beam on a side.