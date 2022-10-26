Free Beans And Rice Giveaway Saturday In Cantonment

St. Monica’s Episcopal Church is continuing its food ministry with a free beans and rice giveaway this Saturday.

On the last Saturday of every month, St. Monica’s gives away dried beans and white rice to anyone in need from 9-11 a.m., or while supplies last. Other non-perishable food items are included when available. There is no paperwork required.

St. Monica’s is located at 699 South Highway 95A, just north of Faith Chapel Funeral Home.