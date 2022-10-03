Four Reportedly Injured In Highway 29, Highway 97 Molino Crash

Four people were reportedly injured in a two vehicle crash Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 97 in Molino.

Two SUVs collided about 4:40 p.m. None of the injuries were reported to be life threatening.

The Cantonment Stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and Escambia County Sheriff’s Officer responded

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.