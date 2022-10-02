Florida’s Minimum Wage Workers Just Got A Raise

October 2, 2022

The second of six yearly increases to Florida’s minimum wage has gone into effect.

The previous minimum wage of $10 per hour increased by $1 to $10 per hour. The rate for tipped workers went from $6.98 an hour to $7.98 per hour.

In November 2020, Florida voters approved changes to the state’s minimum wage, which will gradually increase from $8.65 an hour in 2020 to $15 an hour by September 2026.

The current federal minimum wage, which neighboring Alabama follows, is $7.25 an hour.

